Armenian Government to provide 150 billion AMD as economic assistance

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will provide 150 billion AMD as economic assistance, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Shant TV.

''We have to assist our economy. In the near future the Government will provide at least 150 billion AMD as an assistance. We have prepared a package that will be possible to put into operation in a few days. We will provide 25 billion AMD for the program that if a company will take a credit for paying the salaries and other issues, the Government will co-fund 50% of that credit with 0% interest rate and will subsidies the interest rate of the other 50% given by the bank'', Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that the Government also has set a task to support the agricultural sector, adding that their goal is to subsidize the interest rates of agricultural loans bringing them to 0%.

Nikol Pashinyan also noted that 30 billion AMD will be allocated for urgent social assistance, while the remaining sum will be allocated to those who will be engaged in preparing Armenia to the standards of the new world.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 102. One has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

