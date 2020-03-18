Armenian schools go on TV for kids to learn from home during coronavirus state of emergency

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. As schools will remain closed amid the coronavirus-related state of emergency until April 14th, the Armenian government has created the opportunity of remote learning for schoolchildren at specific hours on the air of the Public Television, and the Ucom communications company will also provide a separate channel for classes, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan told a news conference on March 18.

The classes will be aired 08:30-09:30 every morning, and again from 11:30 to 12:40 on Public Television.

“In addition, we have received a very good offer from our partner Ucom, they will provide a separate channel for such classes. And we will have classes during the whole day,” he said.

Harutyunyan said they are now recording the classes. A special YouTube channel will also be available, moreover, Ucom’s subscribers will have free of charge access to it.

The minister said that the current restrictions must be viewed as an additional opportunity to develop modern education technologies. He reminded that the remote learning system was planned to be introduced in December 2021, but now they will use the opportunity to implement the pilot program earlier. He said universities are also initiating remote learning.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan