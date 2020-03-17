People should change attitude towards coronavirus, paying more attention to older people – PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it's possible that many people who during this process have been infected with coronavirus, have recovered on their own and do not even know about that, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live.

''Analyzing the situation I understand that many citizens get infected and recover without even knowing about it. The health condition of the confirmed cases also tell us about that. Possibly, there are many people who during this period got infected with coronavirus and recovered without knowing that they got sick and recovered'', Pashinyan said, adding that it’s necessary to change the attitude towards coronavirus.

''I think we should change our attitude towards coronavirus, and take it as a disease which is quite dangerous for older people, like the flue. Our main task should be being careful towards our beloved parents and grandparents'', the PM said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. By now there are 72 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia, one of whom has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan