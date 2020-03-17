Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

UEFA Euro 2020 postponed over coronavirus pandemic

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The UEFA Euro 2020 has been postponed for one year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Norway’s Football Federation said on social media. The decision was made during an UEFA teleconference between national federations.

The championship will take place in 2021, from June 11 to July 11.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





