Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. 12 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus brought the total number of infected in Armenia to 64 on March 17.

“On March 17, as of 12:00, 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed by tests,” Healthcare Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said at a news conference. She said half of the new cases are contacts of the resident of Vagharshapat (Etchmiatsin), while the other half are contacts of a case in Yerevan from a manufacturing plant. “They were under quarantine from the beginning. Altogether, at this moment we have 64 confirmed cases, 1 of whom has recovered,” Nikoghosyan said.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





