What to expect during State of Emergency: Official guideline

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has released information about the preventive measures, border crossing and movement restrictions and other necessary actions which are enforced during the state of emergency.

Entry and Exit through the Armenian border

Armenian citizens cannot leave the Armenian territory through the land border: with an exception of freight transport, for example drivers.

Armenian citizens, their family members (regardless of citizenship), persons registered and residing in Armenia can enter the territory of Armenia.

Other foreign nationals - who are citizens of countries with a tense epidemiological situation, or have traveled to such countries during the last 14 days, are banned from entering. The list of these countries will be decided by the commandant of the state of emergency.

Regardless of all cases, diplomatic representations, for example ambassadors, representatives of consular offices and international organizations and their family members will be able to enter Armenia.

At the same time, the commandant has the power to allow the entry of persons (otherwise banned to enter under the state of emergency) to Armenia based on situational circumstances and special cases.

Preventive Measures

Persons entering Armenia will be screened.

In the event of symptoms, persons will be hospitalized, quarantined (self-quarantined) and (or) other restricting measures

If a person refuses from such measures, they can be temporarily isolated in respective areas defined by the commandant with the purpose of testing, treatment and prevention of the virus spread.

If it turns out that a person has arrived from such countries where a tense epidemiological situation exists, they will be transported to special quarantine zones or they can be instructed to self-quarantine in their homes or other places upon their discretion, ruling out contact with others.

Restrictions on Movement

Although the state of emergency has been declared nationwide, restrictions will be enforced only in communities and areas decided by the commandant. Communities where potential restrictions will be decided to be enforced will have the following regime:

Special regime on entering or exiting the community will be enforced, which will be guarded by police, healthcare authorities, Ministry of Emergency Situations and other authorities.

Entry and exits for the supply of goods, medicine, petrol and other first necessity products, as well as other urgent cases, will not be restricted.

Quarantine (Self-Quarantine), regulation of free movement (time, number of people etc) can be implemented.

Disinfection, anti-epidemic measures can be implemented in residents’ apartments.

Suspected and confirmed cases of the virus will be quarantined.

Participation in Events

Assemblies and strikes are banned nationwide. In addition, the commandant has the power to define territories where public events such as sports, cultural, educational events, other leiruse events, birthday celebrations, weddings, funerals etc. can be banned. Such events will be banned in such territories if the number of participants exceeds 20 persons.

Educational Process

Classes are banned in all public, private schools, kindergartens, vocational schools and universities. The ban does not cover remote education (online).

Other Restrictions

Visits to prisons, military bases, psychiatric hospitals, social service institutions and institutions carrying our children’s case or defense facilities are banned.

Publications Online and in the Press

If individuals or news media want to publish information on social media or other means about the novel coronavirus cases, health condition of persons, virus sources, number of quarantined people, they must exclusively use and cite official information provided by the commandant (government) and maximally re-publish it. Published articles cannot contradict the official information. The same applies for information which cause panic or contain danger of causing panic situation. Such materials are subject to immediate retraction.

Violation of the rules and regulations during the State of Emergency leads to administrative liability.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan