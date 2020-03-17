Armenia schools deploy remote learning

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has initiated the heravar.armedu.am remote learning platform for organizing the education in public schools online amid the novel coronavirus situation, the PM’s Office said in a news release.

The platform, which is already available, has been developed by the National Center of Education Technologies under the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

The ministry had already tested the remote learning platform’s possibility in two schools this year, and now all schools will be involved in the process.

“We have significant number of Armenian-language online resources and tools for organizing remote education. There are schools which have successful experience in organizing remote education and we asked them to share their practice, as well as to unite the existing potential in the area in order to organize the remote education effectively and for it to be open and accessible for everyone,” said Janna Andreasyan, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

The authorities also emphasized that the process must adhere to the minister’s 2018 directive on “Ensuring Internet Safety for Children: Guideline for Children” and the “Ensuring Internet Safety for Children: Guideline for Parents” - https://lib.armedu.am/resource/27385.

For technical issues the ministry advised to contact their specialists at 010/ 011/ 578455, 010/ 011/ 578453, [email protected] :

Teachers will be trained and provided with technical assistance for the process, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan