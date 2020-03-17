Coronavirus infection cases in Armenia reach 52

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Armenia has reached 52, ARMENPRESS reports Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook Live.

‘’A while ago we finished another 50 tests. Today we did a total of 105 tests and in addition to the numbers I published a while ago I have to say that the results of 7 more tests are positive’’, Torosyan said.

A while ago Torosyan informed that there are 45 confirmed cases, which means that there are 52 cases at the moment. The 1st infected patient has recovered and been discharged.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan