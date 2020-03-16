Armenia to obtain more artificial respiration devices

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Healthcare Ministry of Armenia plans to obtain 11 artificial respiration devices, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly during debating the bill on state of emergency.

‘’At the moment we have 360 devices and we plan to acquire 11 more. This process will be continuous. There is no crisis in the country and there is no situation that we really need those devices. From 30 coronavirus infected persons we have only 2 cases who have developed pneumonia and one of them is in a risk zone’', Pashinyan said.

Novel coronavirus infection cases reached 30 in Armenia, one of them has recovered and been discharged from hospital. Over 300 are isolated.

Nationwide state of emergency over the novel coronavirus has been declared in Armenia from March 16th, 18:30 until April 14th, 17:00.

