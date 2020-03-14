Armenia shuts down theaters, museums, libraries in coronavirus countermeasures

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. All cultural institutions under the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports are shutting down at least until March 23 as a precautionary measure given the latest confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Minister Arayik Harutyunyan announced on social media.

He said all theaters, concert halls, museums and libraries under the ministry will be closed.

“I will give additional updates on further preventive measures and the activities of the organizations,” he said.

As of midday March 14, there are 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan