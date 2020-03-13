Armenian Prime Minister self-quarantines as precaution pending coronavirus test

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

“Today we saw a headline in the press that the Brazilian president’s test results were positive, and you know that on March 7 Anna had a meeting with the Brazilian First Lady, and a photo of them embracing was published. We arrived in Sevan for self-quarantine, and the first thing we did was check ourselves for fever, we didn’t have it. We checked again, and again we didn’t have fever. But then the Brazilian President officially refuted the report, he said that his test results were negative. However, in any case we will remain isolated, tomorrow morning we will be tested to be convinced that everything is all right, despite many professional medics telling us that the possibility [of infection] is very low”, the PM said.

