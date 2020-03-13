Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Brazil

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Ashot Galoyan from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Brazil and Columbia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Arman Hakobyan was appointed Ambassador to Brazil and Columbia (residence in Brasilia).

The President signed the respective decrees based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan