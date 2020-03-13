Ameriabank postpones loan repayments for 2 months over coronavirus fears

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. To prevent coronavirus, as well as to avoid crowding in the bank's branches, Ameriabank has decided to provide all its individuals and individual business customers with a "credit vacation" from March 13 to May 13, 2020, the Bank told Armenpress.

All individuals and individual entrepreneurs during this period may fail to make regular repayments of their loans, including principal, accrued interest, servicing and other payments, which will not result in any adverse effect.

Loan interest rates will be calculated and distributed over the remaining months of the loan in accordance with the newly drawn schedule that you can receive through the pre-selected communication method you have selected.

8 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia since March 1, 2020