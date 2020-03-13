Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

EU-Armenia cooperation discussed in the context of EU "Green Deal"

EU-Armenia cooperation discussed in the context of EU "Green Deal"

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The sixth EU-Armenia Subcommittee on energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection took place on 11-12 March and discussed EU-Armenia cooperation in the context of the EU "Green Deal", which aims for Europe to become a carbon-neutral continent by 2050, the EU Delegation to Armenia told Armenpress.

The Subcommittee also took stock of Armenia's progress in approximation to EU standards under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the fields covered by the Subcommittee, including areas where further work is scheduled with EU support in the form of technical and financial assistance. Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, the meeting took place by video link between Yerevan and Brussels.

The Armenian delegation was led by Mr Hakob Vardanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure; the EU side was led by Mr Richard Tibbels, Head of Division of the European External Action Service. For the first time, the subcommittee meeting was followed by more in-depth EU-Armenia expert consultations as agreed by the EU-Armenia Partnership Committee in November 2019. These first consultations concerned the fields of air and water quality.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 4332 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 3107 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2774 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2705 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport 12:02, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2423 times
105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration