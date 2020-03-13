Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund provides medical items to healthcare ministry

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s US Western Region affiliate responded to the request of Armenia’s healthcare ministry and the Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, sending large amount of medical items to Armenia, the Fund told Armenpress.

This initiative became a reality thanks to the close cooperation with the Chevy Chase Surgery Center and the Armenian Relief Society. In order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or to control the situation in case of its spread large amounts of preventive, protective, as well as disinfectants, including medical clothing, face masks, digital thermometers and other means were sent to Armenia.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Armenia on March 1. As of now the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 8. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic. Armenia’s healthcare ministry takes respective measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

“We are happy for our another effective cooperation with the ministry of healthcare. Thanks to the efforts of our Fund’s US Western Region affiliate we managed to send the necessity items to Armenia in a short period of time”, executive director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan said.

The Fund carries out multiple healthcare projects. Every year a medical mission is visiting from the United States to Armenia and Artsakh to conduct surgeries, consulting.

Founded in 1992, the Hayastan All-Armenian fund is a unique organization working to create a panarmenian network to support Armenia and Armenians around the world to implement projects ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia and Artsakh. 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





