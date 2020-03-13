Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

6-7 tons of alcohol-based hand sanitizers being produced in Armenia every day - SCPEC Chairman

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. 6-7 tons of alcohol-based hand sanitizers are produced in Armenia every day, but are consumed very soon in major pharmacy networks, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters today.

“As for the hand sanitizers I had a meeting yesterday with the domestic producers. Nearly 6-7 tons of hand sanitizers are produced in Armenia every day. The problem is that major pharmacy networks receive these sanitizers in the morning, but they are being sold very quickly”, he said.  

The SCPEC Chairman said they cannot say for sure how much is the consumption, but according to their calculations, the production volume is enough. He said there is no price change of hand sanitizers in pharmacies.

Gevorgyan said there is no deficit of disinfection materials in Armenia. “The problem was that the producers could not imagine that there would be so much demand. But they managed to change the production volume in a very short period of time. And today 3 such producers are managing to produce hand-sanitizers at that volume”, he said.

