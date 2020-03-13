Etchmiatsin city public transport, schools disinfected after novel coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Etchmiatsin city (Vagharshapat) authorities have launched disinfection measures at public transport and educational facilities after 3 of the latest novel coronavirus cases were reported to be residents of the city.

Etchmiatsin City Hall said all educational facilities have been disinfected yesterday.

“Similar measures were taken at City Hall also, and hand-sanitizers are placed all across the building”, a city hall staffer said, adding that the city’s public transport fleet is also being disinfected.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 6 on March 12 when two direct contacts of a patient tested positive.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan