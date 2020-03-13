Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Armenia asks arrivals to self-quarantine

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. All directs contacts of the latest novel coronavirus cases in Armenia have been traced and quarantined, National Center of Disease Control and Prevention Head of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Department Liana Torosyan said.

“The direct contacts are quarantined for 14 days in a special facility. The heightened supervision at the borders continues. People arriving from abroad are screened for fever at all border crossing points, and in the case of problems are hospitalized in respective medical facilities. In case of showing no symptoms, arrivals are self-isolating in their homes,” she said.

Torosyan advised all persons arriving to Armenia to follow the healthcare authorities’ instructions.

“Self-isolation isn’t an end in itself, it is envisaged for ensuring the control of the given person’s health condition, as well as making the environment safer”, Torosyan said.

Torosyan said all possible measures are being taken both for detecting possible cases and duly organizing treatment.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 6 on March 12.

 

