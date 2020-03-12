Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Armenia again shuts down schools, PM Pashinyan cuts short vacation amid more coronavirus cases

Armenia again shuts down schools, PM Pashinyan cuts short vacation amid more coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is cutting short his vacation which he took to be able to campaign for the constitutional referendum and is returning to work amid the new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister said the latest two infections have been diagnosed in the family members of an earlier confirmed patient. “All three are residents of Etchmiatsin city”, he said.

Tomorrow the PM will chair an emergency meeting to comprehensive assess the situation.

“Tomorrow educational institutions will be closed, schools, universities and kindergartens will be closed,” he said in a live address broadcast on Facebook.

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 6, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said earlier.

After the first coronavirus case on March 1, Armenia had shut down schools for one week. Classes resumed from March 9. 

 

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 3919 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 3014 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2658 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2615 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport 12:02, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2346 times
105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration