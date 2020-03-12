Armenia again shuts down schools, PM Pashinyan cuts short vacation amid more coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is cutting short his vacation which he took to be able to campaign for the constitutional referendum and is returning to work amid the new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister said the latest two infections have been diagnosed in the family members of an earlier confirmed patient. “All three are residents of Etchmiatsin city”, he said.

Tomorrow the PM will chair an emergency meeting to comprehensive assess the situation.

“Tomorrow educational institutions will be closed, schools, universities and kindergartens will be closed,” he said in a live address broadcast on Facebook.

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 6, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said earlier.

After the first coronavirus case on March 1, Armenia had shut down schools for one week. Classes resumed from March 9.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan