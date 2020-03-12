Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Two quarantined people test positive for coronavirus in Armenia, bringing total of cases to 6

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 6, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

He said the two persons are among the 57 people who were quarantined after coming in contact with a citizen of Ejmiatsin who tested positive for the virus earlier.

They tested positive after showing symptoms, namely fever.

“At this moment they are feeling well, they don’t have fever”, Torosyan said, adding that the patients are at an infectious diseases hospital. 

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





