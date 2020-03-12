Azerbaijan reports first coronavirus death

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. A 51-year-old Azerbaijani woman who repatriated from Iran has died from the novel coronavirus, according to Report news outlet.

The patient also suffered from an underlying health condition – lupus.

According to the report the woman’s health deteriorated rapidly as her immune system began failing, which led to lung failure. Her family members have been quarantined.

