Azerbaijan reports first coronavirus death
YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. A 51-year-old Azerbaijani woman who repatriated from Iran has died from the novel coronavirus, according to Report news outlet.
The patient also suffered from an underlying health condition – lupus.
According to the report the woman’s health deteriorated rapidly as her immune system began failing, which led to lung failure. Her family members have been quarantined.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
