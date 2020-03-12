Old banknotes in circulation gradually to be replaced with new ones - Armenia’s Central Bank

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. In order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus Armenia’s Central Bank will gradually replace the old (used) banknotes, which are in circulation, with the new ones, the CBA told Armenpress.

“At the same time we urge to use non-cash means of payment and online banking services as much as possible”, the CBA said in a statement.

Armenia confirmed three new coronavirus cases on March 11. As of now the total number of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country is 4. The first case was reported on March 1.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan