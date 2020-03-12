Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

No plans on halting referendum campaigning over coronavirus yet, says PM

No plans on halting referendum campaigning over coronavirus yet, says PM

JERMUK, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says they will cancel the ongoing campaigning for the constitutional referendum in the event of coronavirus-related necessity.

“If the number of coronavirus infections becomes large, the government will be first to announce it. I have presented the current situation yesterday evening,” Pashinyan said, adding that the government will notify the general public in the event of a risk.

He said the direct contacts of the latest three cases are being traced and quarantined. He said some of them might be asked to self-quarantine in their homes.

Pashinyan said at this moment the campaigning for the constitutional referendum slated for April 5 continues.

“If a necessity on suspending it will emerge, we will suspend it. As long as we haven’t suspended it, it means there is no such necessity,” Pashinyan said.

On March 11, three novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 4.

10 direct contacts have been quarantined at the Golden Palace hotel in a resort town, the disused hotel which was transformed into a quarantine zone for the 31 direct contacts of the first case on March 1.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 3433 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2903 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics 13:18, 03.05.2020
Viewed 2659 times
Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2522 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2502 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration