President Armen Sarkissian holds meeting with Justice Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a working meeting today with Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President and the minister discussed the agenda of Armenia’s constitutional amendments, judicial reforms, anti-corruption fight, human rights, the international cooperation in these fields, as well as a number of other issues.

The justice minister introduced the activity of the professional commission for constitutional amendments to the President.

President Sarkissian highlighted the constitutional reforms and stated that the Constitution is a legal document living and developing under the challenges of the time. He said any change, improvement in the Constitution should be based on the principle of the rule of law by contributing to the peaceful and normal development of the state.

Armen Sarkissian also introduced his visions and approaches on the constitutional amendments. He highlighted the participation of broad public in the development process of the main law of the country as much as possible. The President said his administration is ready to cooperate both with the ministry and the professional commission with its proposals and capacities.

Both sides highlighted the importance of such meetings.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan