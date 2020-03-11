Armenia working on repatriation of nationals from coronavirus-hit Italy

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is taking measures in the direction of organizing the repatriation of Armenian nationals who are currently in the coronavirus-hit Italy.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Armenian Embassy in Italy advised nationals to contact the embassy as soon as possible and provide copies of passports, visas or residence permits and contact details.

The embassy can be reached at +393775226710 or +393898296324, +393423382875, +393442451433, [email protected]

Italy has extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered people to stay home and seek permission for essential travel.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan