President Sarkissian holds meeting with Head of Food Safety Inspectorate

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a working meeting today with Head of the Food Safety Inspectorate Georgi Avetisyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials discussed the operation of the Food Safety Inspectorate, as well as issues relating to the process of ensuring food safety in Armenia. Mr. Avetisyan introduced the activity fields of the structure led by him.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus around the globe, the Armenian President highlighted enhancing the control on food safety and sanitary-hygienic conditions of restaurants, cafes, etc.

The President considered vital the idea of making Armenia a regional hub in the field of food safety and holding discussions with the respective international organizations and leaders of several countries on this path.

