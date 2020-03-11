Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

President Sarkissian holds meeting with Head of Food Safety Inspectorate

President Sarkissian holds meeting with Head of Food Safety Inspectorate

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a working meeting today with Head of the Food Safety Inspectorate Georgi Avetisyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials discussed the operation of the Food Safety Inspectorate, as well as issues relating to the process of ensuring food safety in Armenia. Mr. Avetisyan introduced the activity fields of the structure led by him.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus around the globe, the Armenian President highlighted enhancing the control on food safety and sanitary-hygienic conditions of restaurants, cafes, etc.

The President considered vital the idea of making Armenia a regional hub in the field of food safety and holding discussions with the respective international organizations and leaders of several countries on this path.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration