Georgian President cancels foreign trips due to spread of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili cancelled her foreign visits due to the situation caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus around the world, Gruzia Online reported.

“The Georgian President, in coordination with other branches of the government, has cancelled the planned visits to Bulgaria, Ukraine and Belgium”, the Georgian presidential administration said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan