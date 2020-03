Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russian counterpart

KAPAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Pashinyan said during a referendum campaign in Kapan town.

“During this period I had a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. We have discussed our actions in the ongoing developments in the global market, the global economy”, Pashintan said during the campaign.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today started the campaign for YES vote in the upcoming referendum which is scheduled on April 5.

