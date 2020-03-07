12th case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Georgia
YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The 12th case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Georgia, Newsgeorgia reported.
Currently 140 people are under quarantine, and 42 receive stationary treatment.
The first case of Covid-19 has been reported in Georgia on February 26.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
