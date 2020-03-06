Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

Six new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia

Six new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Six new cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Russia – five in Moscow and one in Nizhny Novgorod, reports TASS.

All the cases returned from Italy.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration