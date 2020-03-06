Parliament approves ratification of Armenia-Kyrgyzstan double tax treaty

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted today the bill to ratify the treaty between Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on excluding double taxation of revenue and preventing tax evasion.

The bill on ratifying the agreement has been introduced in Parliament by deputy finance minister Arman Poghosyan who said that the treaty is very awaited and demanded for economic entities providing professional services, especially in audit, consulting, accounting spheres. Armenian resident consulting companies of this field reach their turnover to major volumes also in Kyrgyzstan.

The treaty has been signed in Kyrgyzstan on August 9, 2019.

