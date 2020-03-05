Two suspected novel coronavirus cases in Artsakh pending test results

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. There are no novel coronavirus cases in Artsakh, the country's chief epidemiologist Karine Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

“Monitoring continues in Artsakh both towards locals and tourists”, she said, adding that they are closely cooperating with Armenia’s healthcare authorities.

Meanwhile, Artsakh’s State Sanitary and Anti-Epidemic Inspection Agency Chief Ofelya Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS that they have two suspected cases in the Martuni region. She said the two persons have arrived from Iran two weeks ago and have been under monitoring since because they have fever. “They have been tested and the samples have been sent to Yerevan pending results. It may turn out to be the simple flu, but we have suspicions because they’ve arrived from Iran,” Harutyunyan said.

She said the persons are a husband and wife and are feeling well.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan