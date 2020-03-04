Armenian and Georgian citizens can cross the border with ID cards

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. The movement of Armenian and Georgian citizens to both directions is being simplified as they can make visits with their identification cards, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, introducing details from his recent visit to Georgia.

“The visit was held at a very high level, I want to thank Giorgi Gakharia [Prime Minister of Georgia], all our Georgian partners for the productive and impressive visit. Armenia and Georgia signed a memorandum according to which their citizens will be allowed to cross the border with their ID cards. We agreed that we will start implementing this agreement from now on”, he said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid an official visit to Georgia on March 3.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan