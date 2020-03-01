Armenia equipped with sufficient COVID-2019 test kits

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. As of March 1, Armenia has 1000 test kits for the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019), and an additional 3000 will be imported next week, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said. 1000 of the tests will be brought from the US.

He said the test kits are being donated by international organizations.

“Several other directions of acquiring the tests kits are also being considered, particularly China and England. At this moment we have no problems in this matter,” Torosyan said.

He said the entire healthcare system is working actively and all necessary actions are being taken.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan