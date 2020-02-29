‘Time will put him next to Cézanne, Matisse, perhaps higher’, Saryan's 140th anniversary of birth

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of birth of Martiros Saryan (1880-1972), the renowned Armenian painter’s Dogs of Constantinople (1910) painting has been restored, and a new book – Memoirs about Saryan - is already available.

Filmmaker Davit Safaryan has started the pre-production for the Fairy-tale: Saryan film.

Safaryan told ARMENPRESS that he recently introduced his project at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market. “Unfortunately few know Saryan outside Armenia. One of the goals of this film is for the world to know the great painter. Saryan’s art is very unique. French poet Louis Aragon once said: “Time will put Saryan next to our Cézanne, Matisse, perhaps even higher, because Saryan is the painter of light, happiness and hope”. But if we don’t do anything, what can time do?” Safaryan said.

He said that even people who see Saryan’s work for the first time get immediately captivated.

“The effect of Saryan’s art is magical”, he said.

According to the filmmaker, Saryan shouldn’t only be remembered on February 29. He said that the artist’s 140th anniversary of birth is an occasion to start a year-long presentation of Saryan to the entire world, and use the decade to prepare for the 150th anniversary.

Speaking on the film, Safaryan said the movie has received governmental support for the production. “I was at the Berlin Film Festival because this kind of massive project is possible to be realized only by joint production. We are now in the budget supplementation phase. Some test filming has been done, I have found an actor to portray the young Saryan. This is going to be an important period in the film. Saryan was a genius child, he was a genius as an adolescent, and wise and genius at an old age,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan