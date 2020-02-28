Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Pashinyan visits citizens’ houses and inquiries about changes in their lives

Pashinyan visits citizens’ houses and inquiries about changes in their lives

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visits the citizens’ houses in Yerevan to personally inquire if the “100 facts presenting the activities of the Government” have brought any changes in their lives. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan is in Nor Nork district of Yerevan and visits the apartments of one of the randomly chosen residential buildings.

The PM asks them what changes have occurred in their lives and what complaints they have. A woman noted that she has noticed decline of sugar and egg prices, but she complaint about waste management and transport regulations.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration