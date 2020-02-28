Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria’s Idlib over phone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan today held a telephone conversation during which the two leaders discussed the implementation of agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said, reports TASS.

The FM informed that the Russian and Turkish Presidents also discussed the possibility of holding talks over Idlib in the future.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





