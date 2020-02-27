Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers sign cooperation plan for 2020

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili signed defense cooperation plan for 2020, ARMENPRESS reports Davit Tonoyan said during the joint press conference.

“Based on the results of the meeting we signed defense cooperation plan for 2020 between Armenia and Georgia, which include a range of events in the sphere of defense such as military education, social protection of servicemen, peacekeeping and mountain training areas”, Tonoyan said.

Georgian Defense Minister is in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





