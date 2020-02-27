Stanislav Zas affirms CSTO position, there is no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas who is in Armenia on a working visit, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides summed up the actions taken so far and exchanged views on their results.

Issues relating to raising the efficiency of joint fight against terrorism, the fight against drug trafficking were discussed at the meeting.

Armen Grigoryan introduced the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and highlighted the imperative to solve the Artsakh conflict exclusively peacefully, attaching importance to the CSTO position on the matter and the Armenian society’s expectations from the organization.

Secretary General Stanislav Zas once again affirmed the CSTO position according to which there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

He introduced the upcoming and ongoing programs within the CSTO, including those relating to the preparations for military drills.

Armen Grigoryan also proposed to consider the possibilities to improve the CSTO website, including the official languages of all member states in the website’s composition and publications.

The meeting was followed by a luncheon served on behalf of Armen Grigoryan.

