Armenia issues coronavirus travel warning for Iran, China, Japan, South Korea and Italy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has issued a travel warning against all but highly essential travel to Iran, China, Japan, South Korea and Italy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak.

“Given the current situation around the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak, we advise Armenian citizens to temporarily avoid all but highly essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People’s Republic of China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Italian Republic (mostly the northern regions),” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on February 27.

Armenian nationals who are in these countries or who will nevertheless visit them are advised to follow the instructions of the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare and local healthcare authorities and contact the Armenian embassy if needed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan