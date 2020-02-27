Iran coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 26
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 245 in the past 24 hours, with the death toll rising to 26, Fars news agency reported citing the country’s healthcare ministry.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
