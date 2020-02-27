Armenia ready to confront Covid-2019

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Over 81, 000 people around the world have been infected with the novel coronavirus, 78, 497 of whom are in China. A total of 2, 744 death cases were registered so far.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan said most of those infected are being recovered, and majority recover even without medical aid, the severe cases comprise 5%.

As for the region, the minister reported that 141 cases of Covid-2019 were confirmed in Iran, with the death toll rising to 22. The minister said first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Georgia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Georgia’s actions in this regard are impressing and expressed hope that Armenia as well is ready to confront the disease at least with this level.

“Yes, Mr. Prime Minister. When we restricted passenger flows from Iran, but not for our citizens, and yesterday as well 52 Armenian citizens returned from Iran and they were accompanied by our staffer who left for Iran. There was no infected citizen, they all were examined upon their arrival to Armenia. We hear lots of rumors according to which this examination is not enough, but I can state that there is no other effective measure for the prevention of the disease. Measuring the fever and examining the passengers is the maximum we can do. At the moment we have no case of coronavirus in Armenia”, the minister said.

The minister also informed that 95 examinations have carried out so far, all tested negative for the virus. “We have 850 lab tests and will receive 3000 more soon. In the past two days 69 trucks crossed Armenia’s border which were accompanied by our police and anti-epidemic forces. In practice, everything possible is being done to prevent the entry of the disease to Armenia”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan