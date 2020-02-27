Georgia PM says no reason to panic after first case of coronavirus confirmed in the country

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia commented on the detection of the first case of novel coronavirus in the country, stating that there is no reason to panic as the healthcare ministry and the respective agencies are in full control of the situation.

On February 26 the first case of Covid-2019 has been confirmed in Georgia. The patient is a 50-year-old citizen of Georgia who came to Georgia from Iran via Azerbaijan. The patient has been taken to an infectious diseases hospital in Tbilisi.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan