Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on February 24.

The Fashion Trade Show is also attended by 15 Armenian textile companies, the ministry of economy told Armenpress.

The CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere is one of the most significant events organized in Russia and East Europe within a year during which various companies of 30 participating countries are exhibiting more than 1700 collections and establish partnership with the partners of consumption markets. The Fashion Trade Show is expected to host more than 22.000 specialized visitors.

“We are very happy to see the representatives of the Armenian delegation at this very important event, who have a unique place in this key market of the region with their exclusive products. We expect that the participating companies will expand cooperation with the traditional partners, as well as will create new ties with the partners of targeted markets”, Aram Navasardyan, chairman of the Armenian Marketing Association NGO, who is also coordinating the Armenian delegation’s participation to the event, said in his remarks.

Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan toured the Armenian pavilion at the Fair.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan