Italy soccer legend Alessandro Del Piero visits Yerevan
10:36, 27 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Italian former professional football player Alessandro Del Piero is in Yerevan.
The Juventus legend shared a video story on Instagram filmed from the rooftop of what appears to be a downtown hotel in the Armenian capital. “Good morning Yerevan”, he wrote.
The visit was not announced beforehand and it is unclear if Del Piero is on a business or private trip.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
