Italy soccer legend Alessandro Del Piero visits Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Italian former professional football player Alessandro Del Piero is in Yerevan.

The Juventus legend shared a video story on Instagram filmed from the rooftop of what appears to be a downtown hotel in the Armenian capital.  “Good morning Yerevan”, he wrote.

The visit was not announced beforehand and it is unclear if Del Piero is on a business or private trip.

 

