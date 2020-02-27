Armenian nationals in Japan and South Korea advised to contact embassy amid COVID-2019 outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian nationals who are currently in Japan and South Korea are advised to contact the Armenian Embassy and register their contact information as the two countries are hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak.

The embassy also issued a travel warning and advised against any travel to the regions of the two countries where many cases of the virus have been reported.

“We urge Armenian nationals who are currently in Japan and Korea to avoid traveling to the regions with the highest number of infection rates – in Japan: Hokkaido, Kanagawa, Tokyo, Ishikawa, Chiba, Wakayama and Okinawa prefectures, and in Korea: the cities of Seoul, Degu, Gwangju and the Gyeongsang province”, the embassy said in a statement.

The Armenian embassy advised to follow the instructions of the Armenian Healthcare Ministry and the healthcare authorities of Japan and Korea.

The Armenian Embassy in Japan is covering South Korea.

#230 Residence Viscountess, 1-11-36 Akasaka,

Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Phone: 03-6277-7453

E-mail: [email protected]:

“We inform that the Japanese National Tourism Organization has set up a hotline at 050-3816-2787, and the Korean Tourism Organization at 1330”, the embassy added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan