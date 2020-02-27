Armenian healthcare minister discusses situation caused by coronavirus with Georgian counterpart
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan discussed the situation caused by the novel coronavirus in Georgia with Georgian healthcare minister Ekaterine Tikaradze during a telephone conversation.
“The minister said that 4 people, who communicated with the person infected with the novel coronavirus, have been examined and tested negative for the virus. But these 4 people will remain in isolation for 14 days”, the Armenian healthcare minister said on Facebook.
The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Georgia on February 26. The patient is a 50-year-old citizen of Georgia who came to Georgia from Iran via Azerbaijan. The patient has been taken to an infectious diseases hospital in Tbilisi.
