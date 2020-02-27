Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Saudi Arabia suspends pilgrimage entry visas to prevent spread of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia suspends pilgrimage entry visas to prevent spread of coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, reports TASS.

In particular, the Saudi government ordered to suspend visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca.

Saudi Arabia also suspended the visits of tourists who arrive from the countries where the new virus has spread.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan







https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration