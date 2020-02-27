Saudi Arabia suspends pilgrimage entry visas to prevent spread of coronavirus
09:48, 27 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, reports TASS.
In particular, the Saudi government ordered to suspend visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca.
Saudi Arabia also suspended the visits of tourists who arrive from the countries where the new virus has spread.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version