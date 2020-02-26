Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

First group of Armenians airlifted from coronavirus-hit Iran

First group of Armenians airlifted from coronavirus-hit Iran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The first group of Armenian nationals have been airlifted out of Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

“The aircraft carrying the Armenian citizens arrived [in Armenia] at 16:00,” foreign ministry official Arsen Avagyan told ARMENPRESS.

The citizens were airlifted on a special flight.

The next group of the Armenian nationals will be repatriated from Iran on February 28.

65 Armenian nationals applied to the Embassy of Armenia in Iran for repatriation.

Armenia imposed a partial closure of its border with Iran amid reports of the novel coronavirus in the Islamic Republic. However, the shutdown doesn’t cover nationals who are willing to repatriate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration