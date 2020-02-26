Armenian, Cuban FMs highlight boosting dialogue at different levels

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on February 26 with foreign minister of Cuba Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla in Geneva on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Mnatsakanyan said despite the geographical distance Armenia attaches special importance to the development and intensification of relations with Cuba in various areas. The FM said the Armenian side fully supports all efforts aimed at expanding the bilateral cooperation.

The foreign ministers expressed readiness to make practical efforts to expand and strengthen the bilateral agenda. Both highlighted intensifying the dialogue at various levels, holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries as a platform for outlining the actions for the complete utilization of the existing cooperation potential.

The ministers highly valued the Armenia-Cuba cooperation at international platforms based on mutual support and trust.

The meeting also touched upon a number of international and regional issues.

